Trial date set for woman accused of murdering her two children in Westmeath car fire

Floral tributes at the scene where Thelma Edgar (5) and her brother Michael (2) died in a car fire near Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photo: Collins
Fiona Magennis

A 48-year-old woman will go on trial next year, accused of murdering her two young children in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

Lynn Eagar, with an address of Winetown, Rathowen, Co Westmeath, is charged with the murders of Thelma (5) and Michael Dennany (2) at Lackan, Multyfarnham on September 9th, 2022.

At the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, Sean Gillane SC, appearing for Ms Eagar, asked that a date for trial be fixed. Mr Gillane said he is hopeful that a lot of the facts in the case may be agreed.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring set a trial date of January 15th, 2024, with witness and exhibit orders for the same date.

The case, which the court heard is expected to last for two weeks, was listed for case management on July 21st this year.

Five-year-old Thelma and her two-year-old brother Mikey suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle they were in went on fire on the afternoon of September 9th, 2022.

The car was discovered engulfed in flames by a passerby on a rural road at Lackan, a townland between the villages of Multyfarnham and Coole.

