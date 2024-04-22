Tributes paid to boy who died in swimming pool accident at Clare hotel

Kenneth Fox

A child who died in an accident in a hotel in Co Clare has been described as a boy who had a bright smile and a kind heart.

Shay Lynch from O’Brien’s Bridge, Co Clare was a first-class student in Scoil Seanain Naofa in Clonlara.

He died in an incident in the pool at the Lakeside Hotel in Killaloe on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

As the Irish Examiner reports, in a statement on Sunday night, the school principal, Donnchadh Kelleher, described the seven-year-old as a “beloved pupil”.

The statement added: “His bright smile and his kind heart endeared him to everyone in our school community. He will be greatly missed.”

He is survived by his parents, Tania and James, and his sister Abi.

Clonlara GAA club paid tribute to Shay, writing: "This evening, after a beautiful sunny Sunday and a titanic display of hurling in Ennis, we have the saddest news to reckon with as a club and a community as we learn of the death of one of our members, Shay Lynch.

Advertisement

"Shay was a talented, loved and valued member of our U9s team.

"Our hearts, thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to Shay's parents, James and Tania, his sister Abi and his extended family, his many friends, teammates, coaches, Clonlara school staff and all connected with him in our club and Official Truagh Camogie Club.

"All club activities will be suspended over the coming days as a mark of respect to Shay and the Lynch and Conroy families.

"Thank you for your understanding and support. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal. May Shay rest well and in peace."

Advertisement

A tribute has also been paid by Clonlara Community Childcare, which said: “We have very fond memories of Shay’s time with us in the Creche and our thoughts and prayers go out to Shay’s parents Tania and James, his sister Abi and all his friends at this incredibly sad and difficult time.”

Earlier on Sunday, Taoiseach Simon Harris, said on X that the tragedy was “absolutely heartbreaking”.

He added: “I know people right across Ireland are keeping this family and the community of Clonlara in Co Clare in their thoughts and prayers at such a sad and difficult time.”