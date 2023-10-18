Turn2Me launch free Guided Meditation Programme

Mental Health Charity Turn2Me has launched a free online Guided Meditation Programme.

It says its users have been asking for this kind of service, so it decided to launch the programme.

30 sessions will be uploaded to its website over the next few months, with a new one available every Friday.

There are already two short sessions online as a way to ease people into the programme.

Session One focuses on introducing people to the practice and inviting them to connect with their breath.

The second one is more centred on relieving anxiety.

Both sessions are between five and ten minutes in length, so as not to overwhelm anyone who is new to meditation.

Fiona O'Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, told Beat News that it will be suitable for people of all abilities, even those just starting out on their meditation journey.

“It tends to bring your focus to the present moment, breath by breath. It allows you to notice what happens within your body, moment to moment and it's become more and more recognised within Western medicine in recent years. It can assist with sleep, assist with managing symptoms associated with depression and anxiety, and in some cases it can also reduce some of the psychological difficulties associated with chronic pain," she said.

Fiona noted that meditation does take regular practice to be effective and it's not something that can be looked at as a "quick fix."

This is why the sessions will be released on a weekly basis, starting off short and gradually getting longer as those following get more used to it, building upon the practice.

Fiona highlighted the importance of self-care of any kind, stating that early intervention is key.

"We are our own best advocates so if we know those anxiety levels, or stress levels, or depression levels are getting too high, really we are the best-placed people to act upon that before it escalates," she said.

