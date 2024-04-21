Two children killed and several seriously injured after car collides with birthday party in the US

Two young children have been killed, and several other people seriously injured, after a suspected drunk driver collided with a kids' birthday party in the US.

A car hit a boat club hosting the event, around 30 miles south of Detroit in Michigan.

Around 15 people needed treatment, and at least nine were taken to the hospital.

A 66-year-old woman's been arrested.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough revealed details about the fatalities, in an emotional news conference:

"Two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This includes an 8-year-old female and a 5-year-old male who are siblings of each other."

