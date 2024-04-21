Play Button
Two children killed and several seriously injured after car collides with birthday party in the US

Two young children have been killed, and several other people seriously injured, after a suspected drunk driver collided with a kids' birthday party in the US.

A car hit a boat club hosting the event, around 30 miles south of Detroit in Michigan.

Around 15 people needed treatment, and at least nine were taken to the hospital.

A 66-year-old woman's been arrested.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough revealed details about the fatalities, in an emotional news conference:

"Two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This includes an 8-year-old female and a 5-year-old male who are siblings of each other."

