Play Button
Play Button
News

Two men steal woman's handbag from bench in daylight robbery

Two men steal woman's handbag from bench in daylight robbery
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating following the theft of a handbag from a woman in broad daylight.

The incident happened on Barronstrand Street.

Two males approached the bench where the victim was sitting at around 4pm on Friday 27th January.

They took the handbag and left the scene on foot.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident to contact Waterford Garda Station.

Mahon Falls

The incident on Barronstrand Street was the first incident of its kind to happen in Waterford last week.

Gardaí are in Waterford are also appealing for witnesses following the theft of a handbag from a car parked at Mahon Falls on Sunday 29th January.

The incident occurred also in the afternoon.

Advertisement

The window of the Volkswagen Passat was smashed and the brown handbag was taken from the front of the car.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage to contact Kilmacthomas Garda Station.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

'Rejected' man sues woman for €2.7 million after she freindzoned him

 By Robbie Byrne
Wexford News 2

Body of missing mother recovered from River Slaney in Co. Wexford

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Funeral home staff find care home resident alive inside body bag

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement