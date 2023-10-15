Two motorcyclists killed in separate road collisions

Two motorcyclists have died following separate road traffic collisions in Kerry and Roscommon.

In Kerry, emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a van, which occurred at Moyvane North, Listowel on Saturday at around 7 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 70s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The scene of the collision has been preserved while Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact Listowel Garda station at 068-50820.

Separately, a man in his 30s was killed in a collision on Saturday evening on the R357 Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge Road at Clonish, Co Roscommon.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene to Ballinasloe Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported from the collision.

The road remains closed on Sunday morning, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090-663 8300

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

