Two pensioners affected as fire completely destroys Waterford home

A fire that engulfed a home in Ballytruckle, Waterford saw two pensioners escape unscathed.

According to Waterford News and Star, the two men, aged in their 70s, were in the house at the time the fire broke out on Monday morning.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the two men exited safely and were not injured.

The fire was discovered at around 3.45am on Monday, December 4 with fire services tackling the blaze.

The house was extensively damaged in the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Gardaí are carrying out an investigation into the fire and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Gardaí on 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.

