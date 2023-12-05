Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Two pensioners affected as fire completely destroys Waterford home

Two pensioners affected as fire completely destroys Waterford home
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A fire that engulfed a home in Ballytruckle, Waterford saw two pensioners escape unscathed.

According to Waterford News and Star, the two men, aged in their 70s, were in the house at the time the fire broke out on Monday morning.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the two men exited safely and were not injured.

The fire was discovered at around 3.45am on Monday, December 4 with fire services tackling the blaze.
The house was extensively damaged in the blaze.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Gardaí are carrying out an investigation into the fire and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Gardaí on 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Road tolls to increase for second time in under a year from January

 By Beat News
News 2

Young Waterford man escapes jail term for taking part in money laundering scam

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Extra 900 schools to benefit from hot meals

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement