Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Two South East hospitals now offering abortion services

Two South East hospitals now offering abortion services
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny is now one of five additional facilities now offering abortion services, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the provision of termination of pregnancy services in five additional maternity hospital sites today.

They are St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny, Portiuncula, Letterkenny, Wexford General and Portlaoise.

The service began today, December 5, 2023, KCLRFM reports.

Advertisement

It brings the total number of maternity hospitals providing early termination of pregnancy services, under 12 weeks, to seventeen.

Welcoming the news, Minister Donnelly said “This expansion is a significant step towards the provision of full termination services for women in all nineteen Maternity hospitals.”

He went on to say that he’s looking forward “further expansion of services in 2024 and the reality of safe, equitable access to this service for all women.”

Dr Aoife Mullally, the HSE Clinical Lead for Termination Services, said: “I welcome this significant expansion of termination of pregnancy care. This will enable women to access care in their local units without the additional burden of travel.

Advertisement

She added: “I acknowledge the leadership of the Clinical Lead Consultants in all maternity units who have worked extremely hard to develop these services and provide high-quality, compassionate care for women."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tech 1

Watch: The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI released online after leak

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

How Waterford Gardaí helped stop the Dublin riots

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Irish teenagers ranked second for reading skills in major global study

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement