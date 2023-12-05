Two South East hospitals now offering abortion services

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny is now one of five additional facilities now offering abortion services, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the provision of termination of pregnancy services in five additional maternity hospital sites today.

They are St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny, Portiuncula, Letterkenny, Wexford General and Portlaoise.

The service began today, December 5, 2023, KCLRFM reports.

It brings the total number of maternity hospitals providing early termination of pregnancy services, under 12 weeks, to seventeen.

Welcoming the news, Minister Donnelly said “This expansion is a significant step towards the provision of full termination services for women in all nineteen Maternity hospitals.”

He went on to say that he’s looking forward “further expansion of services in 2024 and the reality of safe, equitable access to this service for all women.”

Dr Aoife Mullally, the HSE Clinical Lead for Termination Services, said: “I welcome this significant expansion of termination of pregnancy care. This will enable women to access care in their local units without the additional burden of travel.

She added: “I acknowledge the leadership of the Clinical Lead Consultants in all maternity units who have worked extremely hard to develop these services and provide high-quality, compassionate care for women."

