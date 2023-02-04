Play Button
Two young men killed in crash named locally

James Cox

Two Mayo parishes have been left devastated following the tragic death of two young friends just before midnight on Wednesday.

Martin Murphy (27) and Stephen Brennan (25) died after their car collided with a lorry.

The crash happened on the N60, between Claremorris and Balla, shortly before midnight.

A second tragedy in recent months

Local Fine Gael councillor Tom Connolly said it is the second tragedy to occur on that road over the past few months.

"It's a fully resurfaced road over the past two years and the surface and everything was 100 per cent. We just don't know what caused the accident.

"I did hear An Garda Síochána saying that the road was wet with light mist that evening, if it caused the accident I don't know."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly those with video (including dashcam) footage, are being asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094-903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

