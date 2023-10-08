Two young people killed in separate crashes overnight

Two young people have been killed on Irish roads overnight in separate crashes.

A pedestrian aged in his late teens died following a traffic collision in Co Kerry on Saturday night while a man aged in his 20s died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents.

The Co Kerry collision took place on the R555 at Duagh Village in Listowel at around 9.50pm.

Advertisement

The male teenager was seriously injured and taken to Kerry University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Gardaí said the driver, a woman in her early 20s, and three passengers, all in their late teens, were uninjured.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The scene was sealed pending a technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Advertisement

Anyone travelling on the R555 between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Saturday or who has camera or dashcam footage, is asked to contact gardaí.

Separately, gardaí are also asking for witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon.

A man aged in his early 20s died after the car he was driving overturned at Scrine Hill in Scrine in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at about 2.50 a.m.

Advertisement

The scene of the collision has been cordoned off to allow for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

There has been a particular emphasis on road safety this summer following several tragic incidents where young people were killed.

The Government has committed to prioritising work to reduce speed limits on rural roads in response.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.