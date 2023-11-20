Unemployment benefit to last for first nine months in proposed reform

A new unemployment benefit reform will see workers who lose their jobs will get pay-related benefits for up to nine months after they become unemployed.

The revised reform of the welfare system will introduce a graduated system of payments to support workers who suddenly become unemployed.

According to the Irish Independent, this reform will also seek to encourage the unemployed to return to work.

As part of the three-stage process, unemployed workers will initially be paid 60pc of their previous earnings, or up to €450 per week for up to three months after they lose their job.

It was originally proposed that this payment would last for six months, but this new reform will increase it to nine months.

The term for the top payment will be reduced to three months and gradually taper the enhanced state benefits over nine months.

After the first three-month period, the payment will reduce to 55pc of earnings, or up to €375 per week, and this will last for a further three months.

If a person still has not found employment, they will get 50pc of their earnings up to €300 for a final three months.

