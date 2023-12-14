Play Button
US to convert popular Dublin Dublin hotel to embassy with €650m purchase

Ayomide Akinshilo
The US government will be spending €650m to convert the former Jury’s hotel in Ballsbridge to its new US embassy in Ireland.

Congress has been informed of the plan to move away from the iconic Ballsbridge building.

The 4.2 acre Jury Inn is on a nearby site close to the current embassy which is not too small for operations, AP reports.

It is expected that the entire project will cost around €700m with a total of €171m dollars to be spent buying the hotel.

According to the Irish Independent, the new embassy 'would include the embassy, a residence for US Marine guards, support facilities and parking.'

