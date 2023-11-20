Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Varadkar says Ireland needs to 'slow the flow' of Ukrainian refugees

Varadkar says Ireland needs to 'slow the flow' of Ukrainian refugees
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland "needs to slow the flow" of Ukrainian refugees and reform its offering to others seeking asylum, the Taoiseach has said.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, Leo Varadkar said that Ireland's offering to incoming Ukrainian and other refugees would have to change because it was not feasible to continue to take in people with no limits.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Varadkar told RTÉ's The Week in Politics. "Migration is a good thing for Ireland."

He said economic migration numbers are already controlled by work permits and visas.

Advertisement

"When it comes to irregular migration, that's people coming from Ukraine or people seeking international protection, I think one of the things we have to do when we have to be honest with each other about this, is to make sure that what we offer — in terms of accommodation, in terms of work, in terms of money — is similar to what's offered in other EU countries.

He said "even countries with hard-right governments and anti-immigration governments" haven't stopped irregular migration, but that airport border controls needed to be improved.

"We're doing that. I got off a flight from Helsinki two weeks ago and it was great to see people not getting the opportunity to destroy documents."

However, he added, the country needed to "align with" what is provided by other countries due to the numbers coming from other EU countries and the UK.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of people who may have left their home country a number of years ago or a number of months ago, maybe they weren't safe in those countries, but they actually have spent months or even years in the UK or France before coming here. That's what's called secondary movements. You shouldn't be encouraging them."

He was speaking as the European Commission published statistics showing that the rate of increase of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland over the past year was 10 times higher than the average increase in numbers fleeing to the EU from the war in Ukraine over the same period.

There has been a 72.1 per cent increase in the number of Ukrainians seeking international protection in the Republic in the 12 months to the end of September 2023.

By Kenneth Fox

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish-Palestinian father reunited with his children in Dublin

 By Beat News
News 2

Rate of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland 10 times the EU average

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 69-year-old man missing from Tipperary

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement