Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Warning goes out over toxic risks to pets this Easter.

Warning goes out over toxic risks to pets this Easter.
A Malinois waits to be presented during the Fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation (KIV) in Golbas?, a district of Ankara on August 25, 2019. - Some 150 dogs of domestic and foreign breeds took part in the competition. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A warning's going out over toxic risks to pets this Easter.

Some common human foods like chocolate can be toxic to dogs.

Dark chocolate and cocoa powder pose a greater threat due to higher levels of Theobromine.

Paul Halpin from the Irish Blue Cross says pets must not eat Chocolate:

Advertisement

It can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abnormal heart rates even seizures, especially in cats.

It also depends on the size of your pet and the amount of chocolate that is ingested.

They recommend keeping chocolate away from your pets completely.

Pets also need to stay away from human snacks like raisins and grapes this Easter as they can lead to kidney failure in dogs.

Advertisement

Paul Halpin claims:

It's important to keep fatty foods away from our pets no matter how much they beg or give you those puppy eyes at the dinner table and he encourages people not to feed their pets from the table.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Cannabis worth €85,000 seized and 10 arrested during major operation in Co Wexford

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Lizzo says ‘I quit’ after claiming she feels ‘the world doesn’t want me in it’

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

Woman (30s) dies and several injured in South Tipperary crash

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement