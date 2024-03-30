Warning goes out over toxic risks to pets this Easter.

A warning's going out over toxic risks to pets this Easter.

Some common human foods like chocolate can be toxic to dogs.

Dark chocolate and cocoa powder pose a greater threat due to higher levels of Theobromine.

Paul Halpin from the Irish Blue Cross says pets must not eat Chocolate:

It can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abnormal heart rates even seizures, especially in cats. It also depends on the size of your pet and the amount of chocolate that is ingested.

They recommend keeping chocolate away from your pets completely.

Pets also need to stay away from human snacks like raisins and grapes this Easter as they can lead to kidney failure in dogs.

Paul Halpin claims:

It's important to keep fatty foods away from our pets no matter how much they beg or give you those puppy eyes at the dinner table and he encourages people not to feed their pets from the table.

