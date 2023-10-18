Warnings of potential flooding and strong winds during Storm Babet

People across the country are bracing for disruptive rain, as forecasters also advised caution over strong winds and potential flooding due to Storm Babet.

Met Éireann has issued a range of warnings due to the arrival of the storm, with the UK Met Office issuing similar alerts for counties in the North.

Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, was named on Monday morning.

The second named storm of the season will last until Saturday, the forecaster said, and is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

Rain warnings for every county in the Republic were in place overnight, having come into effect at various stages on Tuesday.

A Status Orange rain warning is in place along the southern coast, covering Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

That warning is due to the risk of flooding, dangerous road conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide amid heavy rain and strong gusts.

The advisory is due to expire at 1pm, with the yellow rain warnings for the rest of the country ending between 6pm and 8pm.

Storm Babet will also bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland through Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

The UK Met Office said people in the North can expect spray and flooding which may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures for the duration of the yellow warning for rain, which comes into effect at 2pm and expires at 10am on Thursday.

The forecaster said “there is a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

It also warned of a a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads, and a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The RNLI warned the strong winds that have been forecast along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions in coastal areas.

RNLI water safety partner Sam Hughes said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or the fire service if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

