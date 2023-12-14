Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Watch Dogs Trust Ireland's Santa Paws Day deliveries

Watch Dogs Trust Ireland's Santa Paws Day deliveries
Six-month-old Labrador Boxer cross “Rupert” in Dogs Trust Ireland with some of the toys donated to the 264 dogs in the charity’s care to celebrate #SantaPawsDay. The annual ‘Santa Paws Day’ tradition involves lining up dog toys in the charity’s rehoming centre and allowing one dog in at a time, to choose their own Christmas present. The dogs’ selection process and their unbridled joy at finding the perfect gift is recorded and has gone internationally viral for the past five years. 13/12/2023 Photograph: ©Fran Veale Use subject to restrictions: No Repro Fee if published in conjunction with press release. No online use before 14/12/2023 No other use without written permission from the photographer
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Dogs Trust Ireland is celebrating the early arrival of Santa Paws to the dogs who will be spending Christmas with them.

The charity currently has 264 dogs in its care, as well as rehoming dogs all around the country.

Each year, hundreds of toys are donated to ensure no dog is left behind this Christmas.

Dogs Trust's annual 'Santa Paws Day' tradition involves lining up the donated toys and allowing each dog to pick a present.

Advertisement

The annual video has gone viral over the last five years.

PR & Communications Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Corina Fitzsimons said toy donations came as far as the United States,

After such a difficult year that has seen almost 4,000 people contact us to surrender their dogs, it is so lovely to be able to share some cheerful canine content which we hope brings a smile to many faces.

You can watch Dogs Trust Ireland's Santa Paws Day video here.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Tramore man bags top job at League of Ireland First Division side Cobh Ramblers

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Carlow News 2

Truck on fire near Carlow causing traffic delays

 By Jayde Maher
News 3

Popular ALDI store in Kilkenny to reopen just in time for Christmas

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement