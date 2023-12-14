Watch Dogs Trust Ireland's Santa Paws Day deliveries

Dogs Trust Ireland is celebrating the early arrival of Santa Paws to the dogs who will be spending Christmas with them.

The charity currently has 264 dogs in its care, as well as rehoming dogs all around the country.

Each year, hundreds of toys are donated to ensure no dog is left behind this Christmas.

Dogs Trust's annual 'Santa Paws Day' tradition involves lining up the donated toys and allowing each dog to pick a present.

The annual video has gone viral over the last five years.

PR & Communications Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Corina Fitzsimons said toy donations came as far as the United States,

After such a difficult year that has seen almost 4,000 people contact us to surrender their dogs, it is so lovely to be able to share some cheerful canine content which we hope brings a smile to many faces.

You can watch Dogs Trust Ireland's Santa Paws Day video here.

