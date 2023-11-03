Waterford care centre found to be non-compliant in four areas

A Brothers of Charity service in Waterford that provides a range of services to adults with intellectual disabilities have been found to be non-compliant in four areas by a HIQA inspector.

Cairdeas Services Belmont consists of two single-storey houses based on a campus that is located on the outskirts of Waterford City.

The centre provides full-time residential support for a maximum of 11 residents, of both genders between the ages of 40 and 80, with intellectual disabilities including those with additional needs.

One house can support six residents while the other can support five residents.

All residents have their own individual bedrooms and other rooms throughout the two houses that make up this centre include kitchens, living or sitting rooms, bathrooms and staff offices.

Residents are supported by the person in charge, clinical nurse managers, staff nurses and care assistants.

A HIQA inspector visited the Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank - which caters to the needs of ten residents - on August 1st this year.

The centre was found to be non-compliant in areas of governance and management, the notification of incidents, protection against infection, and fire precautions.

Some incidents which required notification to the Chief Inspector of Social Services had not been notified at the time of inspection.

These included safeguarding matters, an activation of the fire alarm, and the expected passing away of a resident.



The inspector also ruled that effective and consistent cleaning was not being carried out in one house.

Holes in two fire doors were seen during this inspection.

Given noticeable visual differences in the appearance of some fire doors, further assurances were needed that the fire doors in this centre offered a sufficient level of fire containment.

The centre was found to be substantially compliant or compliant in all other areas.