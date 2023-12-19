Waterford Gaeltacht sees highest increase of Irish speakers in Ireland - CSO

The Central Statistics office has revealed the Waterford Gaeltacht saw the highest increase of population in all Gaeltacht areas in the country.

A Gaeltacht is a district or area of Ireland recognized by the Government where the Irish language is the predominant language spoken.

The CSO data reveals that 'while all eight Gaeltacht areas saw a population increase in the six years to 2022, the largest percentage increase of 14% was in the Waterford Gaeltacht.'

The CSO report also added that the population increase was of '2,002 people aged three and over and of these 1,473 could speak Irish. This was an increase of 187 people (15%), the highest growth in the number of people who could speak Irish in Gaeltacht areas.'

The Data for general Irish Speakers in the five South East Countries was revealed;

Wexford

The number of people who could speak Irish in Wexford increased by almost 4,000 to 55,198 in Census 2022. This was 36.7% of the county’s population aged three and over.

Tipperary

The number of people (aged three and over) who could speak Irish in Tipperary increased by 612 to 66,003 in Census 2022. This was 43% of the county’s population.

Kilkenny

The number of people (aged three and over) who could speak Irish in Kilkenny increased by more than 2,300 to 41,037 in Census 2022. This was 42.8% of the county’s population.

Carlow

The number of people (aged three and over) who could speak Irish in Carlow increased by almost 1,200 to 21,246 in Census 2022. This was 38.3% of the county’s population.

Waterford

The number of people (aged three and over) who could speak Irish in Waterford increased by almost 2,800 to 48,106 in Census 2022. This was 41.9% of the county’s population.

