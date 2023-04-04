Play Button
Waterford has the highest percentage of flea callouts in Ireland

Waterford has the highest percentage of flea callouts in Ireland
Shaun Connolly
Callout numbers provided by Rentokil have highlighted an alarming figure for the county of Waterford.

According to the report, the Déise had the highest percentage of pest control callouts for fleas of any county during a designated six months.

Rentokil is Ireland's Premier pest control expert, with decades of experience to their name. The pest-giant are warning the Irish public to prepare for a surge in flea outbreaks as we enter the warmer Summer months.

The report focused on the period between September 2022 to February 2023, with Waterford accounting for 13% of the total callouts in the Country.

Kerry and Dublin followed behind with 10%, with Cork accounting for 4%.

Adult fleas feed on blood, with bites known to cause discomfort and itching - particularly in animals.

They generally find their way into our homes off the body of house pets, eventually making their way to carpets and furniture.

Colm Moore is the area technical manager with Rentokil. He has supplied information to assist with the pests.

As reported by the Irish Mirror, he said: "Fleas will start to become more common over the coming months as their activity increases in warmer temperatures.

"It is important that members of the public are aware of this, and take steps to guard against infestation becoming established."

If you are concerned about the prospect of an infestation, you can visit https://www.rentokil.ie/ for further information.

 

