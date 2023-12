A man has pleaded guilty to an arson charge at Waterford Circuit Court.

Radu Anghel , a 42 year-old man pleaded guilty to committing arson on his home at Presentation Gardens, Waterford City.

Mr Anghel committed the act on October 31, 2022, Waterford News and Star reports.

It is currently unclear the motive behind the arson.

He will be sentenced in January 2024.

