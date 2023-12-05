Waterford musician releases song in memory of Vicky Phelan

A Waterford musician has released a song in memory of CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Joe Tobin never met Vicky, but was so touched by her story, that he wanted to write a song in her memory.

The campaigner and Kilkenny native passed away in November 2022.

The song will raise funds for Waterford's Solas Cancer Support Centre.

Tobin recently met Vicky's parents, who have endorsed this project.

They said cancer support charities like Solas 'would have been so close to Vicky's heart'.

Solas Cancer Support Centre provides free professional support to people impacted by cancer in Waterford and the surrounding areas.

This year, the centre has seen a 35 per cent increase in the demand for its services.

Running costs for 2023 are expected to be close to €1 million.

You can listen to the song and donate here.

