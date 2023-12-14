Waterford named as the European City of Christmas for 2024

Waterford City has been voted as the European City of Christmas for 2024.

Ireland's oldest city came out on top in the City of Christmas 2024 competition voted by the International Jury of the European Capital.

According to a report by WLRFM, the jury who voted on the competition included Danuta Hübner, Member of the European Parliament and chairperson, Mr Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, Mr Francisco Fonseca Murillo, Ms Marisol Garmendia, Ms Ainhoa García Jabonero, Mr Massimo Ruggero, Ms Mercedes Guillamón.

They were assisted by the president of Christmas Cities Network, Alberto Gutiérrez Alberca. Mr Alberca praised Waterford for "the high level of the projects presented, their proposals and the commitment of these cities to the European values of Christmas.”

The Jury's was stated as saying by WLRFM: "The City of Waterford is an extraordinary jewel of Christmas harmony and aesthetics and represents values such as solidarity, which lies with the local communities as well as a strong commitment to its heritage as a hallmark of identity, material and above all immaterial and culture.’

"Waterford represents the ultimate expression of creative culture thanks to the great work done with its illuminations and markets. Just as the streets become the perfect setting when associations, tourists and neighbours come together in a Christmas experience with its own identity.

Winterval will form the basis for Waterford as the European City of Christmas 2024. Winterval is Ireland's biggest and first Christmas festival and has been ongoing since 2012.

An average of 500,000 visitors are usually expected during the six-week festival, however, 2024 could see over 700,000 visiting, WLR reports.

