Waterford named Ireland's cleanest city in latest survey

Waterford has been named Ireland's cleanest city by the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) rankings.

The survey which is the final of its kind in 2023 sees Waterford retain its title of cleanest city ahead of Galway.

The IBAL survey also noted that a rise in the number of coffee cups led to more cities being littered.

Waterford city retains its ‘clean’ status in 13th position in the ranking of 40 towns and cities nationwide.

The IBAL report reads: "Waterford was again our cleanest city, ahead of Galway. These were the only cities to be judged ‘clean’, with Cork City Centre improving to ‘moderately littered’ but Dublin falling to ‘littered’, alongside Limerick. Dublin North Inner City occupied last place in the table but its ‘littered’ status was an improvement on past years."

In the overall ranking, Maynooth, Co Kildare, was named the cleanest town in a ranking of 40 towns and cities, just ahead of Mallow, Co Cork, and Sligo town.

