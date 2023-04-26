Waterford School named Ireland’s Carpool School of the Year

A Waterford school was named Ireland's Carpool School of the Year at a ceremony in Dublin yesterday.

Scoil Naomh Gobnait received their award from An Taisce Green-Schools, at an event which honoured the winners of this year's Green-Schools BIG Travel Challenge.

Delighted to announce that Scoil Naomh Gobnait are this year's carpool category winners! The students enjoyed the carpool karaoke sessions with their families whilst obeying the rules of the road which got people more motivated to share spins for the #BigTravelChallenge! pic.twitter.com/lwNnoNyZC2 — Green-Schools (@GreenSchoolsIre) April 25, 2023

The event took place in Haughton House of Dublin Zoo, welcoming schools from across the Country.

Schools on the island undertook the Big Travel Challenge throughout February, which asked them to concentrate on one sustainable transport mode for two weeks.

The aim was to see if they could achieve lasting change in the travel behaviour of their staff and students.

Scoil Naomh Gobnait is a rural school of only 141 students. The Primary school concentrated on encouraging students to carpool and saw a significant increase over the two allocated weeks.

For an added bit of fun, the committee encouraged families to send in some of their best carpool karaoke videos - all whilst obeying the rules of the road.

Congratulating the winning schools on their achievements, Green-Schools Travel Manager Ciara Norton said: "My team and I have been so inspired by the many ways schools approached the Big Travel Challenge this year.

"The winning schools created incredible change in a short period of time, showing the desire among young people to travel to school independently, actively and in a mode that is mindful of our climate and local environment.

"Well done to all!"

Hundreds of teenagers from South East gather for Youth Day 2023

A celebration of students' involvement in the Young St. Vincent de Paul programme saw hundreds of people gather yesterday for Youth Day 2023.

Secondary school students across the region showcased their projects in the South East Technological University Arena Waterford, which included projects based around support and friendships, promoting self-sufficiency and working for social justice.

The youth branch of SVP aims to encourage young people to get involved in their local communities and create social awareness and supports for those in second and third-level education.

