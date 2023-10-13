Play Button
Waterford to Cork road closed after three-vehicle collision

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
A section of the N25 Waterford to Cork road is closed this evening following a three-vehicle collision.

The road near The Pike, Dungarvan is closed, following an accident involving two cars and a tractor.

One man was airlifted from the scene to hospital. No other injuries have been reported as of yet.

Gardaí are at the scene and are asking the public to use an alternative route if possible.

More to follow...

