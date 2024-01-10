Weather report: Sunny and dry day followed by light showers in the South East

Met Eireann has announced today Wednesday, January 10 will be dry and sunny but some areas of the South East will see light showers later today.

Today's report says it will be a very cold morning for today with overnight frost and any ice slowly clearing.

"Dry with low winter sunshine across many areas in light to moderate northeast winds, however, cloud will move into eastern counties with the chance of a few light passing showers in these areas," reads the report.

Like in previous days, it will continue to be chilly with temperatures at of high of 3 to 7 degrees.

#Today will be dry with low winter sunshine across many areas🔆 Cloudier across eastern counties with the chance of a shower🌦️ Highs of 3 to 7 C🌡️ in no more than moderate northeast winds🍃 More updates here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/e5I7JhFQjo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2024

For tonight, it will be dry across most areas but 'with increasing cloud feeding in a few light showers across the East.'

The lowest temperatures will be between -2 to +2 degrees generally, in light to moderate northeast breezes.

Tomorrow is expected to be cold and cloudy, with the chance of stray light showers across the South East.

