Weather warning issued for the South East ahead of Storm Ciaran

Storm Babet, Picture date: Friday October 20, 2023.
A moderate advisory warning has been issued for the South East ahead of Storm Ciaran this week.

Met Éireann reports heavy showers or prolonged rainfall on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, raising concerns of flooding due to saturated soil and elevated river levels.

Later in the week, Storm Ciaran is expected to introduce heavy rain and strong winds, with the greatest impact predicted for Munster and Leinster, where flooding is likely.

Met Éireann has also issued a poor visibility and potentially hazardous driving conditions caution.

Stay safe.

