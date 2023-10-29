Weather warning issued for the South East ahead of Storm Ciaran

A moderate advisory warning has been issued for the South East ahead of Storm Ciaran this week.

Met Éireann reports heavy showers or prolonged rainfall on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, raising concerns of flooding due to saturated soil and elevated river levels.

Later in the week, Storm Ciaran is expected to introduce heavy rain and strong winds, with the greatest impact predicted for Munster and Leinster, where flooding is likely.

Advisory for Ireland⚠️ On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high⤵️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 29, 2023

Met Éireann has also issued a poor visibility and potentially hazardous driving conditions caution.

Stay safe.

