Wexford Beach to be fully wheelchair accessible by Summer

A Wexford beach is set to be fully wheelchair accessible by Summer 2024, according to the Irish Independent.

The beach located in the North of the county will have works continuing in the coming months to facilitate new parking spaces, the upgrade of existing surface material and much more.

The paper also reports that people will be able to access the beach with specially designed beach wheelchairs that will be available from the storage area beside the toilets.

The toilets at the beach have been upgraded following a lengthy campaign titled ‘Life With No Limits’ which was spearheaded by Matthew McGrath.

The local resident and wheelchair user has been campaigning for accessibility in his locality for some time.

Speaking to Enable Ireland, he says that living so close to beaches made him get involved in campaigning for change in his community.

"I live in North Wexford. I am surrounded by beautiful beaches that I cannot access in my wheelchair.

"My family and friends are sea swimmers and I cannot join them on the beach because there are no accessible paths or trails.

"I started a campaign to get access to my local beach in Ballymoney, Gorey, Co.Wexford.

"I hope this will be the first of many access projects that I will work on to make our beaches accessible for everyone.

"I’d like others to take a look and see if they can start a campaign to get access to beaches in their area as well.

"It is a really important issue and it affects a lot of people. We need more access to our local beaches.

"I go to Ballymoney every weekend so I should be able to get onto the beach here like everyone else."

Life With No Limits

‘Life With No Limits’ is a campaign by Enable Ireland that provides a platform for children and adults with disabilities using Enable Ireland services to share their life experiences while raising much-needed funds to support the charity’s work.

The public can support Enable Ireland’s vital therapy and support services for over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities by visiting our charity shops and supporting volunteers collecting for the charity throughout the month.

To find out more, visit www.enableireland.ie.

