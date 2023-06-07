Wexford cancer campaigner and mother Trina Cleary dies aged 38

Trina Cleary, renowned cancer campaigner from Co. Wexford, has died at the age of 38 following a long battle with cancer.

The young mother was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2018 and news broke this morning that she has sadly passed away.

Trina was well known for her campaigning for self-love and body confidence, as well as breast cancer awareness.

Her family shared the news in recent days on Instagram that Trina had been made palliative and "comfortable" following her lengthy illness.

Trina is survived by her husband Stuuy, and son Corey along with many family and friends.

In a social media post this morning, it read "Forever 38" while breaking the news to over 20,000 followers.

Post written by Trina

The announcement was shared on her Instagram account this morning, It read:

"Hello, Beautiful People.

If this is being posted then, my time on this earth has come to an end.

Forever 38

I just wanted to leave a final message for all of you beautiful people who have raised me up, cheered me on, supported me, caught me when I fell down & just been there for me as friends from afar & near.

Thank you.

Thank you for everything.

Thank you for seeing me.

Thank you for hearing me.

Thank you for spreading my message & my story.

Thank you for helping me save lives when I was fighting for my own.

I have one request.

That is that you help my legacy live on.

The first of the month - feel it on the first.

Keep sharing my message.

Keep spreading much-needed awareness because you never know who is watching.

Don't let my memory or my story die.

Live your life with no regrets.

Tick off that life list.

Make memories.

Grab life by the balls.

My body might be gone, but my soul lives on.

If 11.11 wishes positive vibes & love could keep me here I'd live forever.

11.11 - make a wish...

I'll never be far away, just watch out for me.

Love,

Tri

xoxo"

Tributes have been flooding in with one saying: "My deepest condolences to everyone close to Trina. Heartbroken to read this update 😔💔 thinking of you all x."

Another person wrote: "You did amazing things Triona. You lived to the fullest and made us smile with your stories and adventures ❤️."

While a third member of the public commented on the post this morning to say:"A beautiful soul whose inspirational journey will be one of my life's memories.....I never met you but felt like I knew you....fly high xxxx."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Trina's family and friends at this time.

