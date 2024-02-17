Wexford Hospital gets green light for major extension

Planning permission has been granted for a major new extension to Wexford General Hospital.

Wexford County Council has granted the permission subject to conditions.

The development includes a 97-bed block spread out over three new wards which will also include rooftop plant rooms.

The plans also include a new multi-storey car park, changes to the internal campus road, and upgrades to the pedestrian entrance on the Old Hospital Road.

Speaking back in November hospital manager Linda O'Leary said:

"This is an incredibly exciting project for the hospital. “The new development will future-proof the hospital and the future provision of healthcare to the people of Co Wexford.”

Minister James Browne, also speaking late last year when the proposal was first submitted stated:

“HSE officials recently attended a pre-planning meeting with Wexford County Council,” he said. “To ensure that the Wexford General Hospital site is future proofed for future development, additional environmental screening and traffic impact assessment surveys will be carried out in advance of the submission of this planning permission application. I will continue to press for the progress of this important hospital extension as it progresses through the stages of funding, prioritisation and statutory approvals.”

It has been a tough few years for Wexford General Hospital between the trials of the Covid 19 pandemic and the blaze at the south-eastern hospital which resulted in services being drastically reduced last year.

On Wednesday 1st March 2023, Wexford County Fire Service received an emergency call regarding a blaze at the 280-bed healthcare facility.

There were no casualties or injuries and the fire was brought under control by emergency services that night.

All but 29 of the more than 200 patients who were in the hospital at the time were evacuated and relocated to other healthcare facilities.

The news of planning permission being granted to extend and upgrade the hospital's facilities will be hugely welcoming to all staff and patients of the South East.

