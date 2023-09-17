Play Button
Wicklow and Wexford placed under yellow weather alert

Spring weather May 11th 2023, © PA Wire/PA Images
Wicklow and Wexford have been placed under a yellow alert for rain amid heavy downpours.

Met Éireann said the conditions may give rise to localised flooding in parts of the counties.

The warning took effect at 8 am on Sunday and will remain in place until 10 p.m.

Elsewhere in the country, a cloudy and misty day is in store, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle as well as patchy fog.

The rain is expected to be heaviest in the east throughout the day, with highest temperatures in the region of 15 to 19 degrees.

Looking to next week, Monday will be a mixed bag, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of which will turn heavy.

Temperatures will pick up slightly on Tuesday, with highs of between 17 and 20 degrees, but the day will be largely cloudy and overcast.

The showers will return on Wednesday however, with sunny intervals breaking up the anticipated frequent and heavy downpours.

By Muireann Duffy

By Muireann Duffy

