Wildfires in La Palma, Spain forces thousands to evacuate

At least 4-thousand people have been evacuated from their homes on the Spanish island of La Palma.

It's due to an "out of control" wildfire, with 300 firefighters tackling the blaze.

Authorities on La Palma have called for help from other islands, such as Gomera and Tenerife.

Temperatures - already in their low 40s - could peak at around 48 degrees Celsius in Spain, Greece, Italy, and Cyprus this week.

Advertisement

Fifteen cities in Italy are under red alert - and 11 houses have been destroyed.

The weather dome's been described by meteorologists as like a saucepan with the lid on, trapping hot air.

The European Space Agency is warning that July could bring the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe and holidaymakers are being urged to take cover from the midday sun.

Advertisement

America's West Coast is also expecting temperatures to soar beyond 50 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

More than 100 million people - about a third of the population - are facing prolonged spells of extreme weather heading into next week.

Advertisement

Public spaces like libraries, churches, and businesses have been turned into hydration stations - where free water's been handed out.

Tourists in Nevada have ended up in hospital after spending too long drinking alcohol by pools and becoming severely dehydrated.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.