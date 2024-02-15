Wolfe Tones tickets for Wexford gig go on sale this Friday

Legendary performers, The Wolfe Tones, are set to be one of the biggest headliners of the Breakwater Festival in County Wexford in August.

The band is set to open the festival on Thursday, August 1st.

Breakwater Festival will include at least six ticketed concerts.

They will take place in a big top circus-style tent made to accommodate 2,500 fans.

The tent will be set up at the far side of the bridge in Ferrybank.

It is set to remain in place until the end of the festival which concludes on August 11th.

It promises to be musical madness in the county as the much anticipated Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will also be in Wexford from the 4th to the 11th of August.

Brian Byrne of Lantern said:

"Breakwater is obviously an independent festival, but it will provide maybe a slightly different offering during the course of the Fleadh for those visiting town. It will be similar to the way the Spiegeltent operates with the Opera Festival. I think, really the broader the offering, the more successful all of the festivals tend to be."

The Wolfe Tones announced last year that 2024 would be their final year of gigs.

With that in mind, there is set to be a huge scramble for tickets for the Wexford show.

Wolfe Tones singer, Tommy Byrne said at the end of 2023:

“It’s been absolutely amazing, but I’m 80 next year and I think that would be a good time to stop. “I brought this motion to Brian and Noel and they agreed. To go out on a high like this would be a great tribute to the band.”

For fans of the renowned stars, this show in Wexford promises to be a fantastic chance to see Brian, Noel, and Tommy perform live one last time.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 16th February at 10 am from https://breakwaterfestival.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873657005…

