Woman arrested in Waterford under false reporting legislation

A woman has been arrested in the South East in relation to false attack allegations.

Gardaí made an arrest in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford following an allegation of an attempted assault in the area last month.

According to the Irish Examiner, "she was arrested for knowingly making a false report."

It comes following unconfirmed accounts circulating on social media of attacks in the town.

The Irish Examiner continued to say that the case in Dungarvan is not the first false accusation of assault in recent weeks.

It is understood that An Garda Síochána are acutely aware of the significant volume of misinformation, disinformation and fake news in circulation in relation to public safety.

Assault Report

Beat News understands that Gardaí in Dungarvan received a report from a woman that she had been allegedly assaulted in the early hours on Sunday February the 19th.

Gardaí confirmed that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempted assault.

The arrest was made under Section 12 of the Criminal Law Act 1976.

A file is now being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Making a report to An Garda Síochána

An Garda Síochána are urging anyone with information relating to any crime to report it immediately where it will be investigated.

In emergency situations such as crime in progress, or urgent Garda assistance is required, members of the public should always contact 999/112.

An Garda Síochána works closely with communities in line with their mission of keeping people safe.

An Garda Síochána has a number of initiatives in place to facilitate engagement with communities and reporting of concerns including Community Alert, Neighbourhood Watch, Community Text Alert and ‘See Something, Say Something’.