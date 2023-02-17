Play Button
Woman charged after attempting to bite gardaí in public order incident

Woman charged after attempting to bite gardaí in public order incident
Photo: Collins
A woman arrested after pulling a female garda's hair and attempting to bite other members will appear in court on Friday.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was detained on Dublin's Dean Street on Thursday evening.

Gardaí were responding to reports of a woman "acting in an erratic manner" in the area shortly before 7pm, the force said.

Gardaí attempted to engage with the woman, but she then became aggressive. She pulled a female member's hair, and attempted to bite other gardaí on the scene.

She was arrested by gardaí, connected to Kevin Street station, under public order legislation.

The woman is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning.

 

 

