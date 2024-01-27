Woman charged over 'slash' attack on bus that left teen boy 'permanently scarred'

A woman has been charged over an attack on a teenage boy, who was left permanently scarred after being "slashed" with a blade from his ear to the back of his neck on a double-decker bus in Dublin.

Sonia Connolly (37), who has accommodation in a hotel on Exchequer Street, Temple Bar, Dublin, is accused of violent disorder on May 18th, 2023.

She allegedly provided an eyebrow blade used by a second attacker to cut the 16-year-old boy.

The woman appeared before Judge David McHugh at Dublin District Court on Saturday after gardaí received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Advertisement

Detective Garda Keith Morrissey told the judge Mr Connolly "had nothing to say" when the charge was put to her.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Ms Connolly, who has yet to indicate a plea, did not address the court, which heard objections to her bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Detective Garda Morrissey alleged two males and two females, including the accused, boarded a number 16 bus on the day in question and went upstairs. The injured party got on later, in south Dublin.

Advertisement

The hearing was told that an argument broke out among Ms Connolly's group, and one of the men left them and "shouted back at the three remaining members".

The injured party, sitting near the front, "made eye contact" with the man, the court was told, and there was a brief verbal exchange before a "fight broke out".

A second male from the group joined the first man, and it was claimed the pair attacked the boy with punches.

'Slash'

It was alleged Ms Connolly made her way from the back of the bus to the two males and handed the first male an eyebrow blade, which he used to slash the back of the teen's neck from the left earlobe to the centre of the back of the neck.

Advertisement

The court heard the blade "broke in two pieces during the assault".

It was claimed the accused held the teen's head and got blood on her hand.

The male was left holding the blade handle when they got off the bus. However, the accused allegedly re-boarded, "went upstairs and retrieved the blade" and left again.

The injured party received 25 stitches following the incident, and the detective submitted photos of the boy's injuries to the court.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor John Quinn, the detective accepted the accused had health problems and had been in hospital recently. The court heard she suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and had recently obtained secure accommodation.

Mr Quinn said his client would abide by bail terms.

Judge McHugh said Ms Connolly was accused of a serious offence, but enjoyed the presumption of innocence and would get bail with strict conditions.

He ordered her to provide her phone number to gardaí and remain contactable, sign on daily at a Garda station and reside at her current address.

The judge set her bond at €150 and ordered her to return to court on March 15th when she will be served with a book of evidence.

Legal aid was granted in the case.

Two other men are already before the courts on connected charges.

By Tom Tuite

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.