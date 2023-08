A woman in her 60s has died after an incident on a beach in County Wexford.

The incident occurred on Bannow Bay in the South West of the county earlier today.

Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News that the incident is not being treated as suspicious, however, it is not yet known whether the deceased got into difficulty swimming, or if there was a medical emergency.

More to follow.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.