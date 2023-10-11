Woman hospitalised following collision involving Garda car

A woman in Dublin has been rushed to the hospital after she was involved in a collision with an unmarked garda car.

The woman who is said to be in her 20s was involced in the collission in Dublin on Monday night.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened shortly after 10pm on Constitution Hill, Dublin 7.

The female driver, aged in her 20s, was taken to the Mater hospital as a precaution following the incident.

A Garda spokesperson told Extra.ie: 'Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Constitution Hill, Dublin 7 last night, Monday 9th October 2023.

'The collision between a car and an unmarked Garda car occurred at approximately 10:05pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a female in her 20s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital as a precaution.

The Gardai are said to be investigating and 'enquiries are ongoing'.