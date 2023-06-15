Play Button
News

Victim of Sligo train tragedy has been named locally

Victim of Sligo train tragedy has been named locally
Beat News
A woman killed when she was hit by a train in Co. Sligo has been named locally as Jessica McLoughlin from Sligo town.

She was aged in her 40's.

A second woman aged in her 20's is still in a serious condition in Sligo University Hospital.

Investigations are underway into how the incident involving the 3.05 pm service from Sligo to Dublin happened.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare, Co. Sligo yesterday afternoon at approximately 4pm.

The body of the woman killed remains at the scene of the tragedy this morning.

Local Councillor in the area Thomas Healy says people there are numb.

"It is a very tight knit community here in the area.

"When it first came through, we didnt know what it was or who it was.

"We just knew that there was a serious incident and people didn't know what was going on."

Rail Service

Rail service has been disrupted.

The train involved cannot be moved until permission has been granted by gardaí

Around 100 passengers were on board the Irish Rail carriages at the time, and the Dublin to Sligo service will operate bus transfers between Boyle and Sligo in both directions until the line is full reopened.

 

The Nitty Gritty

