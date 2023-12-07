Woman who assaulted fast food worker sentenced to doing same job

An American woman found guilty of assaulting a fast food worker has been sentenced to doing the same job.

39-year-old Rosemary Hayne was convicted after a video emerged online showing her throwing food in a Chipotle worker's face in Ohio.

The incident on the 5th of September was filmed by a bystander in the restaurant.

The video was posted to Reddit, where it quickly went viral.

"You didn't get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?" Judge Timothy Gilligan told Hayne at her sentencing in Parma, Ohio.

Emily Russell told the court she had been traumatised by the incident and had since quit her job at Chipotle.

She told the Washington Post that she was stepping in to protect a 17-year-old employee who was getting yelled at by Hayne. The food was hot and burned her face, she said.

Sentencing

Hayne was initially expected to pay a fine and serve 180 days in jail, with 90 days suspended.

This was until the judge changed his mind and ordered the woman to work at least 20 hours per week at a fast food restaurant.

This will be carried out over an eight week period.

"I thought, 'Why should the city taxpayers pay for her and feed her for 90 days in jail if I can teach her a sense of empathy?'" Gilligan told CBS.

Retail Industry

Recent research suggest that this incident is evidence of a growing trend of anti social behaviour faced by the fast-food and retail industry.

One survey found that as high as 6 in 10 retail employees had witnessed a violent incident at their workplace in the last year.

Joe O'Malley, attorney for Hayne, has been quoted as stating "My client is grateful for the opportunity to get a job to reduce her sentence and demonstrate her true remorse for her behavior at Chipotle."

A GoFundMe campaign had raised $9,330 (€8,647) for Ms Russell as of Thursday afternoon.

