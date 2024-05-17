Woman who died three-vehicle collision named

The woman who died in Thursday's three-car collision on the N17 at Ballindine near Claremorris has been named locally as Andrea Gornowicz.

The 58-year-old woman, who was a native of Germany, came to live in Ireland a number of years ago and worked in Tesco Claremorris.

She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N17 at Ballindine at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

