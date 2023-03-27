Play Button
Play Button
News

Woman's body discovered inside burning house in Waterford

Woman's body discovered inside burning house in Waterford
Fire engine, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A woman has died in a house fire in Co. Waterford. 

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a house on Sunday evening at around 7:30pm in Munmahogue, Tramore.

A body was discovered inside the property after the fire had been extinguished by Fire Services who were at the scene for almost four hours.

Garda investigations are underway to discover the cause of the fire.

Advertisement

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a file will be prepared for the local Coroner.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Kilkenny restaurant among Ireland's top 10 dining spots

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

'Proud' sister pays loving tribute to brother (24) who died while exploring mine

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Garda suffered broken leg after being hit by unoccupied car in Co Wexford

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement