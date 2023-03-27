Woman's body discovered inside burning house in Waterford

A woman has died in a house fire in Co. Waterford.

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a house on Sunday evening at around 7:30pm in Munmahogue, Tramore.

A body was discovered inside the property after the fire had been extinguished by Fire Services who were at the scene for almost four hours.

Garda investigations are underway to discover the cause of the fire.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a file will be prepared for the local Coroner.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station.