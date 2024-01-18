World’s oldest dog title under review by Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records (GWR) has announced that the title of 'The World’s Oldest Dog' given to a Portuguese canine named Bobi is under review.

It was granted to Bobi, who died last year at the age of 31.

GWR is reviewing the record after a few veterinarians cast doubts on the dog's age.

Beat had reported in October 2023 that, Bobi was a pure-bred rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of livestock guardian dogs with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

He lived his entire life with his owner Mr Leonel Costa and his family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal.

In 1992, Bobi, who was the world's oldest dog, was said to have registered with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, which confirmed Bobi’s birth date.

According to the Irish Times, Bobi had broken the world record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle dog that died at 29 years and five months but GWR is now reviewing this title.

“While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause applications on both the record titles for oldest dog living and (oldest dog) ever until all of our findings are in place and have been communicated,” a spokesperson told the Irish Times.

A December 2023 investigation by Wired Magazine said that Bobi was only registered in 2022, a year before he died.

The investigation revealed that the SIAC, a Portuguese government database for the registration of pets, could not confirm that Bobi was born in 1992.

Also, GWR never contacted the SIAC to verify that Bobi was indeed born in 1992.

