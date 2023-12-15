Young fisherman who died in trawler accident named

A young fisherman who died on board a trawler after he lost his balance amid poor weather conditions has been named as Desmond (Des) Hurley of Kinsale, Co Cork.

Des, who was in his twenties, had an accident whilst he was on board a vessel 200km off the south west coast in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was found unconscious.

An Irish Coast guard helicopter was en route to the trawler to offer assistance when Valentia Coastguard was informed that Des had passed away.

Des, who is from Eltin’s Wood in Kinsale, is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Noreen, his siblings Chris, Mark, Jemma and Vikki and his partner Larissa. He was predeceased by his nephew Robbie.

His family say that he will be much missed by his grandparents, extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends, especially in the fishing community.

He will lie in repose at Gabriel and O’Donovan’s funeral home in Kinsale on Sunday from 5pm with prayers following two hours later. His removal will take place on Monday at 10.40am to St John the Baptist Church in Kinsale for requiem mass at 11am. He will be laid to rest sat St Eltin’s cemetery via the pier.

James was a past pupil of Kinsale Community School. He also studied at the BIM fisheries college. He had worked in the fishing industry for many years.

Commercial Fishing magazine The Skipper has extended their deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, crew mates and friends of Mr Hurley.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation said that James was a popular and much respected fisherman.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Department of Transport said that the incident occurred shortly after 12.30am on Thursday about one hundred nautical miles west of the Blasket Islands.

“The Coast Guard liaised with the vessel. The crew member was given CPR at the scene, with assistance from Medico Cork via ship’s satellite radio communication system, but tragically to no avail.

An Garda Siochana were then informed of the incident.”

By Olivia Kelleher

