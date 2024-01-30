Young girl injured in Parnell Square knife attack back in intensive care

The young girl who was seriously injured in a knife attack in Dublin's Parnell Square has returned to ICU.

Her family has posted an update on the verified fundraising page, saying there have been "bumps in the road".

The five-year-old was one of three children hospitalised, as was a carer, after the attack in November.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in connection with the incident.

The case is currently before the courts.

Riots erupted in Dublin city centre after the incident, which saw a Dublin Bus and Luas tram burnt, looting of shops, and chaos engulf the capital before gardaí got the situation under control.