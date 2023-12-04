Play Button
Young Irish mum dies following weight loss surgery in Turkey

Young Irish mum dies following weight loss surgery in Turkey
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
A young Irish woman has died after undergoing weight loss surgery in Turkey.

The woman who is said to be from the East of the country was said to have died early last week and the cause of her death is not yet known.

While the circumstances of her death are still unclear there are growing concerns about medical tourism as the death toll mounts.

The woman's death brings to at least nine the number of Irish people who lost their lives over the last two years while availing of medical treatment in Turkey.

According to the Irish Mirror, the deceased was was a nurse who went for bariatric [weight-loss] surgery.

More Irish people undergoing weight-loss surgery outside Ireland as the cost of weight-loss surgery could up to €11,000 on the Island.

Also, there is the issue of long waiting lists for those who wish to have surgery with the HSE.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

