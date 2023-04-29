Young man (21) in Waterford drowning named locally as UCC student

A Waterford student has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in west Waterford on Friday afternoon.

The Irish Examiner reports, the victim was last night named locally as Cian Nugent (21), a UCC engineering student from Old Parish in the Waterford Gaeltacht.

Mr Nugent, from a farming background, was among a group of five who were swimming at Whiting Bay, some 3km from Ardmore.

At around 1.30pm, gardaí received a report that a number of people had got into difficulty while swimming in the bay.

The Coast Guard brought three people from the water.

The man was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The other two people were uninjured.

A file on the incident, which is being treated as a tragic accident, will be prepared for the coroner.

RNLI

According to the Sunday World, a member of the public raised the alarm.

Youghal RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat at 1.25pm and the Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter was dispatched from Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services responded, and the Coast Guard rescued three people from the water while two others safely.

However, one of the men taken from the water, the man in his early 20s was pronounced dead after being brought by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The lifeboat began a search for the third swimmer and he was located in the water by Youghal RNLI.

Written by David Young, PA & Beat News

