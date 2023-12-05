Young Waterford man escapes jail term for taking part in money laundering scam

A young man from Waterford has escaped sentencing for his part in a money laundering scam

Aaron Meyler Dineen, of Leaca Ard, Ferrybank, Waterford pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering and possession of cannabis.

On March 26, 2020, the 22-year-old committed a Section 7, money laundering offence, Waterford News and Star reports.

He set up a banking account online that laundered €9,900 but was caught by An Garda Síochána under Operation Ransom.

The investigation targeted people who let their bank accounts be used by criminal gangs in order to deposit or withdraw money from other bank accounts.

Criminal gangs regularly targeted young people to act as ‘money mules’, often using drug debts to convince them to earn ‘fast cash’.

Defence counsel for Mr Meyler-Dineen stated that their client did not receive money for the offence but was offered €200 off his drug debt.

Mr Meyler-Dineen also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis. On November 17, 2021 Gardaí conducted a warranted search on his home during which they uncovered a large wrap of cannabis, valued at €520.

Mr Dineen-Myler was remanded in custody for several days before being sentenced to 240 hours community service, in lieu of a custodial sentence.

Legal counsel described his brief time in custody as an “extremely tough” experience.

