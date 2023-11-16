Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Anthony Joshua schedules December fight with Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua schedules December fight with Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia
Anthony Joshua will be back in action in December, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Anthony Joshua will fight on the same bill as Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia on December 23rd.

The Briton, who is looking to insert himself back into the world title picture in the heavyweight division, will face Sweden’s Otto Wallin in the Middle East.

Joshua, who beat Robert Helenius in his last bout in August, will fight after Wilder, who faces Joseph Parker on the undercard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

December 23rd was initially reserved for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight showdown, which has since been postponed following Fury’s lacklustre performance against Francis Ngannou last month.

By Reuben Rosso-Powell, PA

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Breaking! Ryan Tubridy announces move to Virgin Radio in London

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Major report into extending pub opening hours to be published

 By Beat News
Sport 3

PWC Hurling All Stars Announced as Five Kilkenny Stars get the nod

 By Andy Whelan
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement