Antoine Frisch to leave Munster

Antoine Frisch to leave Munster
BKT United Rugby Championship, Musgrave Park, Cork 3/3/2023 Munster vs Scarlets Munster's Calvin Nash celebrates after scoring his teams seventh try with Antoine Frisch and Ethan Coughlan Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Antoine Frisch is set to leave Munster Rugby at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old centre joined Munster from Bristol in 2022 and has scored nine tries in 39 appearances for The Red Army.

He first took to the pitch for Munster against South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November 2022.

Last season, the French centre scored three tries in 19 appearances and was a key member of The Red Army's URC title win. He started in the team's quarter-final, semi-final and final games.

This season, Antoine Frisch has contributed six tries in 21 appearances for Munster, and he was called up to France's 6 Nations squad in March.

This news comes after it was announced that Connacht centre Tom Farrell will join Munster on a two-year deal in 2024/2025.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.
